Inter ready to compete with Milan for Udinese midfielder
04 November at 12:00Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in signing league rivals Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, as per Il Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Nerazzurri are quite active in the transfer market to bolster their midfielder where they’ve been linked with the likes of Brescia’s Sandro Tonali and Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Inter are now also interested in De Paul who has attracted interest from their city rivals AC Milan in the recent past.
However, the report stated that Inter’s hierarchy will only start the process of bringing De Paul to the San Siro in the summer of 2020.
The Argentina international has been the Bianconeri since the summer of 2016 when he joined them from Spanish outfit Valencia for a reported fee of €3 million.
Since then, the 25-year-old has represented his current club in 115 league matches, scoring 18 goals.
