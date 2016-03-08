Inter ready to conclude Giroud operation: all the figures
26 January at 10:00Not just Christian Eriksen. In addition to the Danish midfielder, Inter Milan are also looking for a new centre forward on the transfer market. The now imminent transfer of Matteo Politano to Napoli has given the green light to the arrival of a vice-Lukaku, with Olivier Giroud identified as the top target for the Nerazzurri, according to our information.
The Frenchman has been waiting for Marotta for two months. His last appearance dates back to November 30, on the occasion of Chelsea's 0-1 home defeat against West Ham. Since then, the 33-year-old has not seen the field and has only made the bench twice.
Also yesterday, Frank Lampard excluded Giroud, who has already reached a contractual agreement with Inter on the basis of a salary worth 5 million euros net per year. Now he expects the Nerazzurri to keep their word and close a deal with the Blues for a figure of about 5 million euros plus bonuses.
