Inter ready to enter race for Fiorentina’s Chiesa
07 September at 14:00Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan are ready to enter race to sign Fiorentina’s winger Federico Chiesa, as per Corriere dello Sport.
The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Juventus in the recently concluded transfer window but Fiorentina rejected the offer by stating that the young star was not for sale.
As per the latest development, club’s hierarchy is now trying to renew Chiesa’s contract in the coming days.
However, it seems highly unlikely because the player is unhappy with the club’s owners for blocking his dream move.
In the middle of this is Inter who are waiting to take advantage of the tense situation. It is believed that the Nerazzurri leadership have an excellent relationship with the Fiorentina counterparts which can prove to be an important factor in completing the move.
