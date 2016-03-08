Inter ready to increase offer for Chiesa
06 June at 09:25Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport say that Serie A giants Inter Milan are willing to increase their offer for Federico Chiesa.
Chiesa has become one of the most wanted Italian youngsters in the world right now and his performances for Fiorentina have attracted interest from a host of big Serie A clubs. This season, the winger appeared 36 times in the Serie A, scoring six times and assisting five times.
Gazzetta dello Sport that Inter are willing to up their offer for Chiesa, after their first offer of around 55 million euros was pegged back by the La Viola.
Juventus and Napoli are also seriously pursuing his signature and the Old Lady could also offer Rolando Mandragora and Marko Pjaca in return.
Inter have told the player to wait till they manage to make a 60 million offer, but Federico's father- Enrico, wants his son to stay at the Florence based side for another season. But if the winger does leave, Inter will be his likely destination.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
