Inter ready to launch new bid for Man Utd forward Lukaku
03 August at 11:45Romelu Lukaku's time at Manchester United looks to have come to an end. After a string of rumours, the Belgian has looked to be moving to Italy and Serie A. Both Inter Milan and Juventus have been touted as possible destinations for the Belgian striker.
It has been heavily suggested that Manchester United and Juventus have come to an agreement to switch Argentine forward Paulo Dybala with Lukaku; the Belgian having agreed terms and it all boiling down to whether or not Dybala can find an agreement with the Premier League giants.
However, the Corriere della Sera are now reporting that Inter Milan are attempting to sabotage Juventus' move for Lukaku, ready to raise their offer from 60 to 70 million euros, plus bonuses, in an attempt to sign the forward.
It is unknown as to whether or not United would consider this proposal just yet, or perhaps wait until there are further developments in the Dybala saga.
