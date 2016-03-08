Inter ready to offer Barca €12 million to sign Arturo Vidal
24 December at 12:45Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to offer €12 million to Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona for the signing of veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Chile international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
There have been reports of interest from Inter in Vidal recently where it is believed that manager Antonio Conter is eager to once again work with the player with whom he had a successful time during his managerial days at Juventus.
As per the latest report, Inter’s hierarchy are ready to offer Barca €12 million for the permanent signing of the 32-year-old in the mid-season transfer window.
However, the reported offer is some way short of Barca’s €25 million valuation of the player who still has more than 18 months left on his contract with the current Spanish champions.
