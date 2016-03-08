Inter ready to offer €25 million to sign Dejan Kulusevski
05 December at 13:35Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to offer as much as €25 million in order to sign league rivals Atalanta’s highly-rated midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is very highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs with in Italy and from abroad as well.
As per the latest report, Inter—who are looking to bolster their midfield department—are interested in signing the Sweden international and are ready to make a move for him in the summer transfer window in 2020.
The report further stated that the Milan-based club’s hierarchy are willing to offer Atalanta as much as €25 million for the highly-rated midfielder.
Kulusevski is currently spending a season-long loan at Parma where he is having an amazing time after managing to score thrice along with providing five assists in just 15 matches in all competition.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments