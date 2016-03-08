Inter ready to offer €30m to sign Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri
31 December at 17:55Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to offer as much as €30 million for the signing of English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s full-back Emerson Palmieri, as per the Independent cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been in the market to sign a player who can bolster their full-back department for the rest of the campaign and have been linked with the likes of Parma’s Matteo Darmian and Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Inter are also evaluating the possibility of signing Emerson and are ready to offer €30 million to acquire the services of the player.
The 25-year-old has been at Chelsea since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Serie A outfit AS Roma for a reported transfer fee of €20 million.
Since then, the Italy international has represented his current club in 47 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score two goals along with providing one assist.
