Inter ready to offer massive salary increment to Bastoni in new contract
06 December at 13:15Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to offer a massive salary increment to young defender Alessandro Bastoni in a new contract, as per FCInterNews.it.
The 20-year-old has been extremely impressive in the ongoing campaign with series of impressive performances in six appearances in the league competition.
Those performances have not gone unnoticed as the hierarchy of the Milan-based club along with manager Antonio Conte is eager to extend the player’s current contract which is set to expire in the summer of 2023.
As per the latest report, Inter’s management is willing to offer a salary increment of 300% to Bastoni in his new contract which will see his annual salary increased from €300,000 per season to €1.2 million per season.
Bastoni has been an Inter player since the summer of 2017 when he moved from league rivals Atalanta.
However, this is the Italy U21 international’s first season with the club’s senior-team as he has spent the last two season on loan at Atalanta and Parma.
