Inter ready to offer player plus cash deal for Man United striker
23 May at 09:10Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Romelu Lukaku and are ready to offer a player plus cash for the Belgian forward.
Lukaku has not had the best of times during his time at United, the club he joined from Everton for a fee of 75 million pounds in the summer of 2017. The Belgian has been linked with a move away from United this summer.
Gazzetta dello Sport state that Inter want one of Lukaku or Roma's Edin Dzeko this summer and see the former Everton and Chelsea man as the better player for how Antonio Conte wants them to play.
The outlet states that Inter will offer 30 million euros plus Ivan Perisic in a possible deal, as Perisic is a player that was on United's radar last summer and in the summer of 2017.
Piero Ausilio has, as per the report, already initiated contact for Lukaku and has held brief talks with Ed Woodward about the same.
Go to comments