Inter ready to part ways with Nainggolan

Italian Serie A club Inter Milan are ready to part way with veteran midfielder Radja Nainggolan, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.



The Belgium international joined Inter from AS Roma during the summer of 2018 and had a good first season where he played a key role in helping the team in finishing fourth on the league table.



However, new manager Antonio Conte does not see the former Cagliari midfielder in his plans for the next season and would prefer young Nicolò Barella, who is expected to join the Milan-based club in the coming days.



The Nerazzurri are looking for a fee in the region of €30 million for Nainggolan, however, they have not received any interest so far.

