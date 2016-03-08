Inter ready to part ways with Nainggolan

02 July at 12:15
Italian Serie A club Inter Milan are ready to part way with veteran midfielder Radja Nainggolan, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Belgium international joined Inter from AS Roma during the summer of 2018 and had a good first season where he played a key role in helping the team in finishing fourth on the league table.

However, new manager Antonio Conte does not see the former Cagliari midfielder in his plans for the next season and would prefer young Nicolò Barella, who is expected to join the Milan-based club in the coming days.

The Nerazzurri are looking for a fee in the region of €30 million for Nainggolan, however, they have not received any interest so far.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.