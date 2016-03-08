Inter, ready to pull the trigger on three transfer targets
06 November at 20:15Inter are ready to pull the trigger on three of their main transfer targets in the upcoming January transfer window, according to reports from the Spanish press via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Nerazzurri are ready to approach Spanish giants Barcelona for 31-year-old Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic and 32-year-old Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal. Both players have struggled for playing time under coach Ernesto Valverde this season and seem destined to be leaving the club in the upcoming January transfer window. Inter have met with the Blaugrana over the last few weeks to discuss the possibility of acquiring either of these players.
Furthermore, the report adds, the Nerazzurri are also ready to approach Premier League side Manchester United for 31-year-old Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic. Inter are looking to strengthen their midfield and all three players are considered viable options for the game plan of 50-year-old Italian coach Antonio Conte, who has complained about squad depth in recent press conferences.
Apollo Heyes
