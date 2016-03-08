In fact, in the last days of August it seemed like Real Betis were just a step away from completing a deal for the midfielder. However, as revealed by the Spanish side's president, the deal fell through due to the player.

"Our first goal was Giovani Lo Celso; a player that would have completed our midfield, but Paris Saint-Germain demanded a very high obligation on the loan. Then there was also the Rafinha option, because we liked the player a lot.

"We managed to convince Barcelona to do the deal, but then the player didn't want to commit in the long term. Therefore, the deal fell through, and we went back to negotiation with PSG for Lo Celso, eventually finding an agreement," Angel Haro concluded

Returning from his loan spell at Inter this summer, it was expected that Rafinha would leave Barcelona, with the likes of Benfica and Real Betis interested.