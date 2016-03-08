The Croatian midfielder was the dream for Inter during several weeks, but once the Nerazzurri tried to negotiate for the player Real president Florentino Perez said no. Once the market closed, the president decided to take legal action against Inter for contacting Modric without their permission. However, the saga will not end here.

As reported by Cadena Ser , the Spanish side are furious with the entourage of the player, headed by Vlado Lemic, as they would've offered Modric to several other European top clubs, besides Inter. For this reason, Real are also planning to take legal action against the player's entourage. Furthermore, the contract extension for Modric with Real seems to have been put on hold, as Florentino Perez wants to close all relations with the player and his entourage.

The beef between Inter and Real Madrid regarding Luka Modric continues. In fact, according to the latest reports, the Bernabeu side will not only take legal action against Inter.