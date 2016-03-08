Inter, Real Madrid willing to sell Modric in the summer
19 February at 21:30Real Madrid are willing to sell Croatian midfielder Luka Modric this summer, with both Inter and David Beckham’s MLS Side Inter Miami keen on the player, according to a report from Spanish newspaper OK Diario via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Spanish side are open to the idea of selling the 34-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window, due to his older age. The player’s contract expires with Los Blancos at the end of next season, so he may be available for a low price, attracting the interest of both the Nerazzurri and the American club.
Modric has made 26 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish club so far this season, for a total of 1649 minutes. In that time, he has scored five goals and provided five assists, being a core part of coach Zinedine Zidane’s tactical plans. Real Madrid sit top of the Spanish league.
Apollo Heyes
