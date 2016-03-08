Inter receive boost as Manchester City to challenge Roma for Ajax man
21 April at 18:15Manchester City are prepared to let go of German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. Gundogan joined City from Borussia Dortmund and has been a consistent part of the team's success. However, Gundogan is a target of Inter Milan and City seem to be prepared to let him leave in the summer.
This is because Manchester City are looking for alternate players to build the future of the club around. The Mirror reports that City are interested in Ajax attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech. Ziyech was close to a move to Serie A side AS Roma last summer and the Giallorossi are reportedly still keen on the Ajax man, especially after his performances in helping the Dutch side eliminate both Real Madrid and Juventus from the Champions League.
City are keen on Ziyech and will likely have the financial power to outbid Roma and secure the Moroccan in the summer transfer window.
