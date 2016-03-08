Inter, record revenues for 2018/19 year with €48 million loss due to investments
28 October at 18:15Inter have officially announced on their website that they hosted a shareholders’ meeting yesterday, where the revealed the club’s financial statement of the 2018/19 year. The Nerazzurri recorded a loss of €48.4 million.
In the statement, the Nerazzurri revealed that the loss is due to significant investments made in the club’s squad and facilities. They also revealed that the club’s revenues had risen by 20% to €417 million, with €138 million of that coming from sponsors, a 9% increase compared to the previous year.
| ASSEMBLEA DEGLI AZIONISTI— Inter (@Inter) October 28, 2019
Con Suning ricavi record e aumento del valore del brand Inter
Il comunicato ufficiale del Club https://t.co/rIUB3uAOHr#FCIM pic.twitter.com/p6f72Et5iO
Apollo Heyes
