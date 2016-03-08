Inter refuse to sell attacker to Man Utd
19 September at 21:15Inter are no longer following Anthony Martial: ensures the Daily Mirror, explaining how the Nerazzurri aren’t willing to sell Ivan Perisic to Manchester United either.
In fact, as the report states, Inter are not willing to let go of their Croatian star, even though Man Utd are on the lookout for a replacement for their wantaway striker: Anthony Martial.
The Frenchman hasn’t had quite the impact expected from him with Manchester United. He couldn’t find the right environment to continue his development with Manchester United. In addition to this, Martial was linked to many teams this summer due to the problems between him and Jose Mourinho.
The Portuguese manager’s latest problem with Martial was that he left the pre-season camp to attend the birth of his child and he fined the French forward for leaving the camp. This action wasn’t taken fairly well by the supporters of Manchester United, nor Anthony Martial himself.
However, Martial doesn’t get complacent and tries to make the best out of the minutes he gets to play. The young winger still has a lot of time to revive his career and he will surely plunder sooner than later, but the question is: will it be with Manchester United or another team.
