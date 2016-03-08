Serie A giants Inter have reportedly come back in to sign Chelsea full-back and former Torino star Davide Zappacosta.The Italian joined Chelsea under Antonio Conte last summer for a fee of 25 million euros from Torino. He has not impressed much and made only 12 starts in the Premier League.Gazzetta dello Sport report that Inter are back in to Zappacosta are also desperate to land the full-back after they failed to sign Joao Cancelo.