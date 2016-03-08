Inter release OFFICIAL statement about Icardi
20 February at 14:10Mauro Icardi underwent medical examinations at his knee this morning at Milan's Humanitas clinic.
The Nerazzurri have released an official statement about the fitness of the Argentinean striker:
This morning, Mauro Icardi underwent a scan at the Istituto Clinico Humanitas in Rozzano due to pain in the right knee. The scans didn’t reveal significant changes compared to those performed before the start of the current season.
