Inter remain interested in Dzeko despite Lukaku’s arrival

08 August at 13:18
Italian Serie A club Inter Milan are still interested in signing league rivals AS Roma striker Eden Dzeko.

The Nerazzurri have been linked with the former Manchester City forward since the arrival of new manager Antonio Conte and have agreed personal terms with the player as well.

But the deal did not conclude because of the difference in valuation of the player by both clubs. It was reported that Roma valued Dzeko around €25 million whereas Inter were reluctant to pay fee over €15 million.

However, on Wednesday, Dzeko’s representative met with the Inter’s representative in order to find a way to conclude a deal.

It is believed that in the meeting, the Milan-based club’s representatives reiterated their commitment to sign the Bosnia international in the ongoing transfer window.

For that, Inter’s representative’s committed to establish contact with the Giallorossi on Monday and have also hinted that they are ready to increase the transfer fee in the region closer to €20 million.

In the latest development, Dzeko’s agent Silvano Martina has met with the representatives of the Rome-based club on Thursday in order to inform them once again about the desire of the player which is to join Inter.
 

