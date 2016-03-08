Inter remain interested in Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul
26 August at 10:45According to what has been reported by La Repubblica, Inter Milan have returned to the possibility of signing Argentine attacking-midfielder Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese. De Paul started from the bench in last night's opener for the Udine side; in which they battled to a 1-0 home victory over Inter's fierce rivals AC Milan. De Paul picked up an assist, coming on from the bench to send a corner in the box to put the hosts up.
Inter have been long-time suitors of the Argentine but are only now truly considering a move for the Udinese star. However, the Nerazzurri face competition from Fiorentina and Atletico Madrid for his signature and Conte's club are still looking into the possibility of first and foremost trying to sign wantaway Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.
Inter kick off their season against Lecce this evening so it is unlikely that any progress towards either deal will be made today but it is certainly worth keeping an eye on the Nerazzurri's movements in the final days of the market.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments