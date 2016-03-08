Inter: Renewal close for Lautaro Martinez
13 September at 17:15Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is reportedly inching closer to signing a new deal at the nerazzurri.
The Argentine has been a key player for the club ever since he joined from Racing Club. He has played both of Inter's games so far this season. While he's played well, he is yet to score a goal for the club this season.
Tuttosport say that Martinez is close to extending his stay at the San Siro after the club has been left impressed by his recent performances.
Inter want to offer the Argentine 2.5 million euros a season in the new deal and have agreed to pay that much already. A meeting between the club and the entourage of the player is scheduled at the end of October, as some final details will be thrashed out.
The entourage of the player wants to extend his deal till the summer of 2024 and their intention is to keep the release clause of 111 million euros that currently exists in Lautaro's current contract.
