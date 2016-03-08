Inter responds to Real Madrid's complaint to FIFA
17 August at 17:40As per the information gathered by the Associated Press, Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid were unhappy with Inter Milan for the Serie A club’s approach in signing the midfielder of Real Madrid, Luka Modric.
Real Madrid’s unhappiness resulted in them raising an official complaint with the sport’s governing body, FIFA. As per the information gathered by the Associated Press, FIFA have acknowledged receiving a complaint from Real Madrid.
Now, Inter Milan are claiming that they never did anything wrong and even went on to claim that they never opened any negotiation with Real Madrid star midfielder Luka Modric.
After receiving a notification from FIFA on August 14 regarding the complaint from Real Madrid, the club of Corso Vittorio Emanuele sent a letter of reply on 16 August, Thursday: Inter states that he never had direct contact with the player , nor to have opened any negotiation directly with Modric.
Go to comments