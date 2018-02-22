Inter revenue grow thanks to sponsors and TV rights: the details
29 May at 18:12Inter revenue will grow to more than € 40 million in 2018. According to Ansa Chinese sponsors will allow the nerazzurri to earn more than € 40 million by the end of the year. The Serie A giants have closed deals with some important companies in the Far East. Agreements with FullShare and Donkey are worth more than € 20 million, whilst iMedia are putting € 27.2 million in Inter’s bank this year. Waiting to cash in a co-branding agreement worth €22.5 million, Inter are expected to earn € 203,5 million by the end of 2018.
