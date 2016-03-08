Inter, revenues from sponsors drop massively: the figures

Inter’s revenue earnt from sponsorship has fallen sharply, compared to the same period last year, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calcioefinanza.it via Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the Nerazzurri have earnt €38.30 million from sponsorship revenues in the first six months of the current financial year. This is large drop when compared to the first half of last season, when the figure amounted to €60.70 million. The €22.40 million drop was due to a significant reduction in revenues guaranteed by sponsorship contracts signed in Asia. The ongoing coronavirus issue is also likely to impact the Nerazzurri’s finances for this season.Inter were taken over by the Chinese company Suning in 2018, with Steven Zhang taking over as the club’s president in October of 2018. Zhang has overseen a huge investment in the club over the last couple of years, with key acquisitions such as Antonio Conte and Romelu Lukaku.Apollo Heyes