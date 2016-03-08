Inter revive interest in Barcelona flop
17 October at 11:50Malcom arrived at Barcelona only this summer after interest from various clubs including Inter and Roma, whose fans were even expecting the player at the Fiumicino airport in Rome.
It was expected that the 21-year-old will become a good alternative to the team's attackers and will provide freshness from the bench, but the Brazilian has so far appeared in only 25 competitive minutes for his new club.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Inter have not forgotten the player and have decided to move. They have not asked for the sale of the player, but have made Barcelona known that they are ready to make a move if they decide to sell.
The Nerazzurri tried to sign the player already this summer, with Luciano Spalletti reportedly being a great admirer of the winger. They later had to retreat from the race due to the inclusion of Roma and Barcelona, because they could not compete financially, but as mentioned, could now return with a move for the player later on in the season.
