Inter rival Man Utd and AC Milan for exciting Dutch winger

23 January at 16:50
Inter have joined the race to sign Psv starlet  Steven Bergwijn,  Il Corriere dello Sport  reports. The 21-year-old is impressing with the Dutch club this season having managed 10 goals and nine assists in 25 appearances. 

Reports in Italy yesterday suggested Bergwijn is close to joining AC Milan but according to  Corsport the deal is not done yet as Psv demand € 30 million to sell the player. The Rossoneri are only open to signing the player on loan with an option to buy and Inter have set their sights on the talented winger who is also being linked with Manchester United.

