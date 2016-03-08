Inter 1-1 Roma: Perisic picks up point for Nerazzurri
20 April at 22:30Inter Milan host Roma at San Siro this evening as both teams look to pick up vital points in their pursuit of Champions League football. Prior to the game, Inter sat in third place on 60 points whilst Roma sit in 5th on 54 points.
If the Giallorossi can win, they can overtake fourth placed AC Milan and occupy the final UCL place. A defeat meanwhile would leave Inter vulnerable to Roma, with just three points to separate the two clubs; whilst a defeat for Roma would see them possibly slip below Atalanta if the Bergamo side win their game in hand.
Match Facts
There’s been under 1.5 goals in six of Inter’s last eight SA home matches.
There’s been three penalties across Roma’s last three SA games.
Both teams have scored in each of the last six top-flight H2Hs.
