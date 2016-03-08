However, as we all know, Roma won't be an easy task. Both sides have started this season on the front foot, performing to their respective abilities. Therefore, tonight's clash will be very interesting, and hopefully entertaining as well.

With a win, the Giallorossi would go to third, leapfrogging their city rivals Lazio. The latter will take on Juventus tomorrow, and in the event of an Inter loss, both teams would be highly motivated to claim the three points in order to assert themselves in the standings.

You can follow along with the game below via our widgets, as provided by Opta. You will also be able to see the official line-ups once they have been released.

Considering that they are now at the top of the league, tonight's match will be even more important. Should Inter manage to beat Roma at the San Siro, then they would keep the lead for one more week, certainly putting pressure on Juventus.