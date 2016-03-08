Inter-Roma, Roberto Mancini in the stands

There is also the national coach Roberto Mancini in the stands to watch Inter-Roma. It comes as no surprise as there are several Italians in the field in the focus of the coach: from Nicolò Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini to Antonio Candreva and Cristiano Biraghi. The fixture also brought Francesco Totti to the stands (via calciomercato).



The coach was looking for the strongest possible reinforcements for the upcoming Euro 2020 after qualifying for the finals in the most emphatic fashion possible.



The Italian national side finished top of their group in qualifying with an impressive 10 victories out of 10, advancing to the final stages with 30 points out of a possible 30 and a very impressive +33 goal difference.



Mancini will no doubt also have some injured players in mind with Barella, Cristante and Sensi all missing the fixture through injury. Italy have been drawn against Wales, Switzerland and Turkey in the Euro 2020 finals held in June next year.



For more news head to our homepage

Anthony Privetera