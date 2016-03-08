Inter, Roma on track to complete swap of Politano and Spinazzola
14 January at 14:00Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and AS Roma are on track to complete a swap which would include winger Matteo Politano and wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola changing their respective clubs in the January transfer window.
The contact was first established by the Rome-based club right after a serious injury to star midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
For this purpose, Roma’s hierarchy have identified Politano as a perfect fit for the rest of the campaign and he is a player who is deemed surplus by Inter’s manager Antonio Conte.
In the negotiations, Inter have asked for Spinazzola in return as the Milan-based club are eager to bolster their full-back department for the rest of the campaign.
As things stand, both parties are willing to conclude the deal which would see both players change their clubs and the negotiations are expected to continue on Tuesday as well.
However, it will be interesting to see what will happen to Manchester United’s Ashley Young if Inter will be able to sign Spinazzola in the ongoing transfer window.
Fabrizio Romano
