Inter-Roma paper ratings: El Shaarawy shines, Nainggolan and Zaniolo the flops

21 April at 12:00
Inter Milan and Roma drew 1-1 yesterday at the San Siro. The Nerazzurri did not manage to take advantage of Milan's and Lazio's misstep and the same can be said about the visitors, who could have moved to fourth place with a win. Here are the player ratings of both teams from major Italian media:

Gazzetta dello Sport:

Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic 7, D’Ambrosio 6, De Vrij 5.5, Skriniar 5.5, Asamoah 6.5; Vecino 6, Valero 7; Politano 6.5 (Keita N/A), Nainggolan 5 (Icardi 6), Perisic 6.5, Martinez 6.5 (Joao Mario 5.5).

Roma (4-2-3-1): Mirante 6.5; Florenzi 5.5, Juan Jesus 6.5, Fazio 6.5, Kolarov 6; Cristante 5.5, Nzonzi 6; Under 5 (Zaniolo 5.5), Pellegrini 5.5 (Kluivert N/A), El Shaarawy 7; Dzeko 7.

Corriere della Sera:

Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic 6.5, D’Ambrosio 6, De Vrij 5, Skriniar 5.5, Asamoah 7; Vecino 5.5, Valero 6.5; Politano 6.5 (Keita N/A), Nainggolan 4.5 (Icardi 6), Perisic 6.5, Martinez 6 (Joao Mario N/A).

Roma (4-2-3-1): Mirante 6.5; Florenzi 4.5, Juan Jesus 6, Fazio 6.5, Kolarov 6.5; Cristante 6, Nzonzi 6.5; Under 5 (Zaniolo 5.5), Pellegrini 6 (Kluivert N/A), El Shaarawy 7; Dzeko 6.5.

Sky Sport:

Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic 6.5, D’Ambrosio 7, De Vrij 6, Skriniar 6.5, Asamoah 6.5; Vecino 6, Valero 7; Politano 6.5 (Keita N/A), Nainggolan 5 (Icardi 6), Perisic 6.5, Martinez 5.5 (Joao Mario 5.5).

Roma (4-2-3-1): Mirante 6.5; Florenzi 6, Juan Jesus 6.5, Fazio 6.5, Kolarov 6.5; Cristante 6, Nzonzi 6.5; Under 5 (Zaniolo 6), Pellegrini 7 (Kluivert N/A), El Shaarawy 7; Dzeko 6.5.

