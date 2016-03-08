Inter, Roma target: 'I am only thinking about Atalanta'

Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini has said that he is only focused on performing for the Bergamo based side, despite interest from Roma and Inter to sign him in the summer.

The Italian has been one of the Serie A's most impressive defenders this season, impressing at Atalanta. This season, he has made 16 appearances in the Serie A for the club, also scoring five times.

Mancini was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview and he was asked about the rumors and reports linking him with a move to the giallorossi and the nerazzurri.

He said: "Some goals scored and you are on everyone's lips. In the future we will see, my present is Atalanta, I am happy here.

"I train with a toothy smile every day, we want to continue like this, we have 4 months to dream."

Both Inter and Roma wanted to sign the player in the winter on an initial loan deal with the option of signing him on a permanent basis in the summer, but Atalanta were only willing to sell the player on a permanent basis.

 

