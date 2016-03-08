Inter-Roma tension: Barella waiting, Dzeko gets complicated, Marotta 'takes revenge' with Pellegrini
30 June at 10:30Inter Milan and Roma are both very active on the transfer market and it can also be said about the mutual business between the two teams, as there are negotiations ongoing between the clubs and both clubs also have some mutual targets on the market.
One of these is Nicolo Barella. Ausilio and Marotta have an agreement with the player for some time and also presented a rich offer to convince Cagliari. Now it is up to the player to decide, with the Giallorossi having also presented a very tempting offer.
This tension between the two clubs has also influenced Edin Dzeko's situation. There has been a stiffening between the parties and the deal that should have brought the Bosnian to the San Siro has become complicated.
As a counter response, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have switched their attention to Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini. The player was targeted before during Spalletti's reign but the deal can now reopen, with Pellegrini's agent receiving intriguing calls in recent days.
