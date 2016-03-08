Inter-Roma, the negotiations for Politano reopen
21 January at 10:35Inter and Roma have returned to talk about Matteo Politano . As calciomercato reports , Marotta , the Nerazzurri CEO, had a confrontation with Fienga , the Giallorossi CEO, to reopen the deal: the Milanese club does not open to the loan with the option of redemption, but only to the obligation.
Calciomercato reports that it was not the nerazzurri's intentions to go ahead with the trade deal involving wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola, so the deal now needs to be as concrete as possibe, with Matteo keen on a return to his boyhood club.
The wide-forward was seen already holding the scarf of the nations capital club, with a huge smile on his face suggesting that he would be more than happy to swap blue and black for the dark red shades of Rome.
Politano was purchased by Inter from Sassuolo outright at the start of last season, after a successful season under Spalletti on loan resulted in the outright redemption. However, new manager Antonio Conte plays a system that simply does not accommodate Politano's attributes.
Anthony Privetera
