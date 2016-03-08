Inter, Roma to battle for signature of Cagliari midfielder
01 January at 16:05Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and AS Roma are set to battle for the signature of league rivals Cagliari’s midfielder Nahitan Nendaz, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 24-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has already managed to score a goal along with providing three assists in just 18 matches in all competitions.
As per the latest report, Roma and Inter are keen about signing the player who has just recently joined Cagliari in the summer transfer window.
