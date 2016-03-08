Inter, Roma to restart negotiations for Dzeko

Italian Serie A clubs Inter Milan and AS Roma are restarting negotiations for a potential deal involving veteran striker Eden Dzeko.



After a bit of stop and start, it seems that both clubs have decided to move ahead with the negotiations, however, there is still a long way to go before they can reach an agreement.

Inter are willing to offer eight million euros plus bonuses which can become a deal of €13 million for the former Manchester City player which is no way near Roma’s valuation of €20 million for the striker.



However, all is not lost in the negotiation as both clubs might find a middle ground over the deal which can include other players at the respective clubs as well.



Roma are very keen on some of the prospects who are coming from the academy of the the Nerazzurri, whereas Inter are still interesting in acquiring Aleksandar Kolarov from the Giallorossi.

