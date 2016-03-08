Inter-Roma, Totti in the stands at San Siro
06 December at 22:05Francesco Totti returns to San Siro to follow Rome. The former Giallorossi captain is in the stands and greeted the Giallorossi leadership and faithful, starting with a smiling Guido Fienga for the big match against Inter.
It is not the first time that Totti - who is preparing to start his new career as a prosecutor - sees a yellow and red match in the season live : last October he was at the Olimpico for the match against Milan. On that occasion he brought luck to the Giallorossi, who won 2-1 with goals from Edin Dzeko and Nicolò Zaniolo , now called to play striker for the absence of the Bosnian.
Totti represented Roma against Inter a total of 48 times across all competitions. Across these matches, he collected 12 wins whilst scoring 11 times against the nerazzurri.
Anthony Privetera
