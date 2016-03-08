Inter-Roma, Totti in the stands at San Siro

Francesco Totti returns to San Siro to follow Rome. The former Giallorossi captain is in the stands and greeted the Giallorossi leadership and faithful, starting with a smiling Guido Fienga for the big match against Inter.It is not the first time that Totti - who is preparing to start his new career as a prosecutor - sees a yellow and red match in the season live : last October he was at the Olimpico for the match against Milan. On that occasion he brought luck to the Giallorossi, who won 2-1 with goals from Edin Dzeko and Nicolò Zaniolo , now called to play striker for the absence of the Bosnian.Totti represented Roma against Inter a total of 48 times across all competitions. Across these matches, he collected 12 wins whilst scoring 11 times against the nerazzurri.Anthony Privetera