Inter’s Conte open to letting three players leave in January
31 October at 11:55Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is open to letting three players leave the club in January transfer window, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.it.
The 50-year-old is looking to free some space in the squad in order to bring more players in the mid-season transfer window.
For this purpose, as per the latest report, Conte has asked three players—Valentino Lazaro, Borja Valero and Matteo Politano—to either do more on the training field to contribute in the team’s cause or else they will be allowed to leave the club in January.
Politano has seen the most involvement out of all the three players as he has 262 minutes under his belt in 10 appearances in all competition but the 26-year-old has been overtaken by young Sebastiano Esposito in the recent past.
Lazaro has only managed 58 minutes on the pitch in the ongoing season during two appearances, whereas Valero has made no appearance for the club so far.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments