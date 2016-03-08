Inter's Davide Santon set to undergo AS Roma medical: Live updates
25 June at 10:20As AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan is now going to join Inter Milan in the summer transfer window, the capital club of Italy will get the Nerazzurri left back Davide Santon as a part of the deal that will see Belgium international moving in the opposite direction to San Siro.
Davide Santon has already arrived to under go his medical at AS Roma and he was greeted by AS Roma director of football Monchi at the airpot. Calciomercato.com will bring live updates on Davide Santon’s move to AS Roma.
