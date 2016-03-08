Inter's idea to sign Man Utd defender is because of their own player

The full back of Manchester United, Matteo Darmian has been chased by the Serie A clubs Inter Milan and Napoli in the summer transfer window.

Inter Milan have already completed the signing of Šime Vrsaljko who came to the San Siro from La Liga club Atletico Madrid in the same summer transfer window.



Despite having several contacts, negotiations, following several weeks and keeping a closed eye on the situation, it all looked the Nerazzurri have ended the interest.



Luciano Spalletti has tried to field Kwadwo Asamoah him in the centre-back position and he is impressed with him. And this is where the name of the Manchester United full back has come up.



Thus, Inter Milan could be back for the former defender of Torino in the summer transfer window. It is not just Inter Milan who are after Matteo Darmian, but there is also Napoli and Max Allegri’s Juventus looking at the English Premier League club player.

