Inter's iron pact with Eriksen, bonuses decided: what remains for the signatures
17 January at 10:00Christian Eriksen and Inter have an iron pact . Strong and solid, because the Milanese dinner between Beppe Marotta and his agent Martin Schoots has arranged and finalised every detail.
Calciomercato reports that the Danish is in the hands of the Nerazzurri, with the 8 million euro contract completed also with bonuses that will reach 2 million , every detail is in place. Total agreement, Eriksen wants Inter and repeated it to his agent via Milan.
So what is missing and how far away is the final signature?
Inter from today will put the intermediaries back to work with Tottenham to define everything, it will take patience but the goal is not far away and for the company it is really "a matter of time".
The Nerazzurri proposal reaches 15 million in total, Tottenham continues to claim 20 but there is a feeling that everything can be truly unlocked in the next few days.
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments