Inter's likely XI for Genoa clash - Conte to field Esposito with Lukaku
17 December at 20:30After the 1-1 draw against Fiorentina, Inter will be looking to get back to winning ways as the Christmas break nears. With just one game left, it will be crucial for the Nerazuzrir to claim the three points, as Juventus continue to breathe down their neck.
However, Antonio Conte will have to do without quite a few players. Brozovic, Asamoah, Sensi, Barella, Sanchez and Lautaro will all miss the game against Genoa on Sunday. Therefore, the manager will be forced to make some changes to the starting eleven.
As Calciomercato.com report this evening, the debut of the Esposito-Lukaku debut could take place. The former has already made a few appearances for the club this season, proving that he can do a good job for them even at the age of 17. However, it won't be the only change to the line-up.
Likely Inter XI (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni; Lazaro, Candreva, Borja Valero, Vecino, Biraghi; Lukaku, Esposito.
In other words, it perhaps isn't the ideal line-up for Conte, who has requested reinforcements in January.
Go to comments