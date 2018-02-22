Inter's Luciano Spalletti explains where Lazio can be dangerous
19 May at 18:20Inter will face Lazio in the last Serie A fixture of the 2017-18 season and the winner of the clash can play in the Champions League next season.
A defeat for either of the side means they will play in the Europa League, while a draw would be sufficient for the Rome club to finish the season in the top four. Lazio are fourth in the table and Inter are fifth, three points behind their Sunday’s opponents.
Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has explained where his men have to be careful when they face Lazio.
"An aggressive Inter that must remain compact on the restart of the opponents, because they are good to start again. If you open and allow it becomes dangerous to defend yourself, also because on the loss of the ball they are very good on counter attack, on attacks to spaces and we should be very careful,” Spalletti explained.
Go to comments