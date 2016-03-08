Inter’s Lukaku eager to see ‘warrior’ Ibrahimovic in Serie A
23 November at 11:45Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku is eager to see veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović playing once against in the country’s top division.
The 38-year-old has been linked with a move to Serie A in the recent past after announcing his exit from Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy once his contract will come to an end on December 31.
Lukaku, who has spent time with Ibrahimovic during his time at the English Premier League outfit Manchester United in the recent past, while talking to Corriere dello Sport as cited by Calciomercato.com, has expressed admiration for the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker who according to his is ‘one of the three smartest players’ he has ever met in his career.
"Ibrahimovic is a warrior,” he said. “We really resemble each other because we both faced difficult circumstances in our lives as a child. He is definitely one of the three smartest players I've met in my career.”
The Belgium international also shared how the former FC Barcelona striker helped him at the beginning of his career with the Red Devils by saying: “Not everyone knows it, but he [Ibrahimović] helped me a lot when I arrived at Manchester United. He sat at the back of the team bus with me, we talked a lot and he gave me advices.”
When asked where Ibrahimovic will go after becoming a free-agent in January, Lukaku said: “I believe he will return to Serie A.”
