Inter's new signing reveals club legend's advice before moving to San Siro
12 July at 19:00Lautaro Martinez has revealed he asked former Inter Milan star Diego Milito before joining the Nerazzurri this summer.
“I asked Diego Milito for advice and he told me what it means to play for Inter. I loved the idea from the beginning,” Martinez said.
“Milito talked to me a lot about my transfer to Inter, he helped me a lot and he made my transfer easier.
“He did a lot here, I just have to do my best and try to leave a good impression. Milito did phenomenal work, now it’s my turn to do the same.
“I want to work hard to earn a starting spot and to give my best at every moment, as I did at Racing.”
On Spaletti, he said: “Since Inter first came to Buenos Aires I’ve loved the idea of this project, and the Coach [Luciano Spalletti] was also important.”
“What influenced me most was knowing that I can use my skills to help this team. There were contacts with Racing [from other clubs] but Inter came in first and when I thought about Inter I didn’t have any doubts.
