Inter's plan to lock down Brozovic - pay rise and no release clause
22 March at 16:00Marcelo Brozovic's evolution is now complete. From a quality midfielder but without a defined and often varying role, to an essential pivot of Inter and among the best deep-lying midfielders in the world. It's now clear to everyone: the Croatian is a player that the Nerazzurri must keep.
According to today's edition of Tuttosport (via FCInterNews.it), at the end of the season, Beppe Marotta will get to work on the renewal of Brozovic, whose current deal with the club expires in 2022.
An additional year is expected to be added and of course, there will also be an increase to the current salary. Above all, though, the Nerazzurri are very keen to remove the €60m release clause (valid abroad from 1st to 15th July), as they don't want to lose their star.
Antonio Conte put him at the centre of the project after the exponential growth he had with Spalletti and has no intention of letting him leave.
