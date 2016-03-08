Inter’s plan to sign Real Madrid star
13 September at 16:10Luka Modric remains in the crosshairs of Inter Milan, after the Milanese club attempted to swoop for the Croatian midfielder this summer. However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez dismissed Inter’s attempts and controversy ensued regarding Inter’s methods of approaching Modric.
Modric impressed many with Croatia at the World Cup, leading the club to the final where they were eventually defeated 4-2 by a strong French team. Modric received the ‘Golden Ball’ award, given to the best player at the tournament. Inter were clearly impressed as they attempted to sign the 33-year-old soon after the World Cup.
Inter will not be attempting to sign Modric in January, as the operation is too difficult. However, they are already planning an assault next summer, when Modric will be approaching 34 years of age. Modric’s contract with Madrid expires in 2020 and the team could be willing to part with him with just a year left on his deal.
