Inter’s Politano agrees for move to Napoli
24 January at 18:00Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s out-of-favour winger Matteo Politano is now ready for a move to league rivals Napoli.
The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI since moving in the summer from league rivals Sassuolo for a reported transfer fee of €21 million.
Politano was initially linked with a move to league rivals AS Roma but the deal collapsed at the very last moment.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that the player has now agreed for a move to the Naples-based outfit in the ongoing transfer window.
It is believed that the Italy international will move on an 18-month loan deal to Napoli who will have the obligation to make his stay permanent for €20 million.
During his stay at the San Siro, Politano represented Inter in 15 matches in all competitions but could not score a single goal or provided an assist.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments